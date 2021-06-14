Redd (RDD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,062.40 or 0.99972836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00032150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00064274 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002569 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

