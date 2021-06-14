ReddCoin Trading Down 24.1% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $93.33 million and approximately $290,219.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,406.61 or 0.99625457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00031866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00336176 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00427814 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.00829119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00064597 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003367 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

