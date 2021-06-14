RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00061003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.00783144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00083049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.76 or 0.07872818 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

