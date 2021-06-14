Refinable 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.25 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $22.16 million and $1.25 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00166850 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00185540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.01028004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,184.33 or 0.99958332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

