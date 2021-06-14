Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 497,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.74% of Regional Health Properties worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RHE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,909. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74. Regional Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

