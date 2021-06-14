Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $19,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $1,809,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $173.27 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.