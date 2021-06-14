Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBNC shares. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,436. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $467.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

