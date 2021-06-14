Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBNC shares. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,436. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $467.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.