Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,678,800 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the May 13th total of 4,718,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,961,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RLFTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,232. Relief Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25.

Get Relief Therapeutics alerts:

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.