Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $20.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.