Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 79,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Investec upgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $196,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

