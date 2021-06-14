Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 79,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Investec upgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.44.
About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
