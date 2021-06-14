renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.85 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $399.34 million and approximately $25.85 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renBTC has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $40,060.38 or 0.99651297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00783895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.53 or 0.07884290 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 9,968 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

