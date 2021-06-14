Render Token Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001179 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $74.35 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,555,791 coins and its circulating supply is 156,554,826 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

