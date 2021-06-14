Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,594,000 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the May 13th total of 2,856,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.6 days.

OTCMKTS RNECF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,427. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

