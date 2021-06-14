Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Market Cap Reaches $234,950.68

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $234,950.68 and approximately $237,649.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 39% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00171595 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00185762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.01 or 0.01060612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,581.27 or 0.99714178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 972,814,645 coins and its circulating supply is 427,742,775 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

