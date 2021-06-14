Rentberry Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $272,383.57 and approximately $317.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.00784620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00083115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.40 or 0.07892523 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

