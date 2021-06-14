Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $32.57. Replimune Group shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 559 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,078,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,831,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

