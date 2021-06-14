REPO Price Hits $0.0840 on Top Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $126,153.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00165873 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00185212 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.50 or 0.01048486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,137.99 or 0.99844359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

