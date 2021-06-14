Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.96

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 21402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repsol, S.A. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

