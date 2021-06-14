Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

