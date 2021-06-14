Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 14th (ABI, DGE, DWNI, HEI, HLAG, LEG, ML, MT, RI, SHL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 14th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

was given a €53.80 ($63.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €73.30 ($86.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €147.00 ($172.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €186.00 ($218.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €245.00 ($288.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

