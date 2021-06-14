Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 14th (ABI, DGE, DWNI, HEI, HLAG, LEG, ML, MT, RI, SHL)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 14th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €53.80 ($63.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €73.30 ($86.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €147.00 ($172.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €186.00 ($218.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €245.00 ($288.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

