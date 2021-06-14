Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) in the last few weeks:

6/9/2021 – Malvern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

6/3/2021 – Malvern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

6/3/2021 – Malvern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/25/2021 – Malvern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

5/21/2021 – Malvern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

5/19/2021 – Malvern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $18.76 on Monday. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58.

Get Malvern Bancorp Inc alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.