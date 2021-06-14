Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 14th (AKCCF, BC, CNP, CPB, CTOS, DHX, ENB, IVSBF, NRDBY, OSTK)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 14th:

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Aker Carbon Capture AS alerts:

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC). They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Campbell Soup, which has lagged the industry in the past three months, posted drab third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, management slashed its fiscal 2021 view. Sales were largely hurt by tough comparisons with the year-ago period, which benefited from the initial pandemic-led demand spike. Further, elevated inflation, rise in supply-chain expenses and some executional headwinds related to the transformation plan plagued the margins. Management expects continued margin pressure in the fourth quarter due to transitioning out from the pandemic-led landscape and stronger inflation. Nonetheless, the company is on track with pricing actions, which is expected to show results in fiscal 2022. Apart from this, brand strength and focus on saving efforts bode well.”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX). They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enbridge has the longest and most sophisticated crude oil and liquids pipeline system in the world that spreads across 17,127 miles. With significant portion of its assets being contracted by shippers for long term, the company’s business model is less exposed to market volatility owing to the pandemic. From 2021 to 2023, the midstream player expects C$17 billion in midstream growth capital projects to be executed. Moreover, the company has estimated roughly C$10-billion growth capital projects to be placed into service in 2021. But, the firm’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure. Over the past year, the firm has mostly been yielding lower dividend than the industry. Also, Enbridge's Line 5 is facing severe backlash from environmental groups and Michigan’s governor wants the pipeline to be shut down over spill concerns.”

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $104.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Overstock.com is benefiting from solid demand for its e-commerce services amid coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. The company’s refreshed focus on home furnishing vertical has been the major growth driver in the near term. Markedly, online penetration of home furnishings jumped significantly during lockdowns. The home furnishing space is expected to continue to grow as the housing sector recovers, with rising affluence in specific demographics, driving demand for home-goods items. Moreover, improved mobile experience, new product content, refined search features using machine-learning models and lower logistics costs is driving new-customer growth. Markedly, the launch of “free shipping on everything” service in response to COVID-19 is a major growth driver. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date.”

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY). They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII). They issued an underperform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a hold rating to a sell rating. R. F. Lafferty currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.