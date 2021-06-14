Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,723,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,597,360 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 4.06% of Retail Properties of America worth $91,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPAI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

RPAI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.47. 11,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,473. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

