Revain Market Capitalization Tops $956.90 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Revain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $956.90 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.81 or 0.00794444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.31 or 0.08044667 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

Revain is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

