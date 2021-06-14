Reviewing DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -262.15% -30.71% -16.54% Diversified Healthcare Trust -13.96% -8.21% -3.19%

78.6% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 7.27 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -24.67 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.63 billion 0.60 -$139.45 million $0.67 6.16

Diversified Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diversified Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 2 4 4 0 2.20 Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $8.48, indicating a potential downside of 18.19%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $4.56, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Risk & Volatility

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

