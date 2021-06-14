Reviewing My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) & Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -11.77% -5.43% -3.71% My Size -4,427.34% -149.74% -110.85%

Avalara has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Avalara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of My Size shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalara and My Size’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $500.57 million 24.07 -$49.18 million ($0.46) -304.63 My Size $140,000.00 124.48 -$6.16 million N/A N/A

My Size has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalara.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avalara and My Size, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 1 12 0 2.92 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avalara presently has a consensus price target of $181.13, indicating a potential upside of 29.26%. My Size has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than Avalara.

Summary

Avalara beats My Size on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation; and Avalara Item Classification, a solution that addresses the process of assigning proper country-specific Harmonized System codes to products. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About My Size

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

