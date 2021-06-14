Reviewing Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Red Violet and 2U, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A 2U 0 4 7 0 2.64

2U has a consensus target price of $55.11, indicating a potential upside of 39.13%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than Red Violet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Violet and 2U’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $34.59 million 7.87 -$6.81 million N/A N/A 2U $774.53 million 3.81 -$216.48 million ($2.17) -18.25

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Red Violet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -16.65% -13.48% -11.36% 2U -24.29% -15.75% -9.32%

Volatility and Risk

Red Violet has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online short courses, and technical and skills-based boot camps through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides 2UOS, a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

