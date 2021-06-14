Reviewing Rezolute (RZLT) and Its Peers

Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT) is one of 837 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rezolute to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rezolute and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolute N/A -93.58% -79.63% Rezolute Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

29.7% of Rezolute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Rezolute shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rezolute and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolute 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rezolute Competitors 4616 17620 38809 767 2.58

Rezolute currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 106.80%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 46.79%. Given Rezolute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rezolute is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rezolute and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolute N/A -$20.33 million -0.07 Rezolute Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.67

Rezolute’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rezolute. Rezolute is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Rezolute has a beta of 3.71, suggesting that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolute’s peers have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rezolute beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It also develops RZ402, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

