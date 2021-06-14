Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,484 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Revolve Group worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,272.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,032,672 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $57.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $60.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.