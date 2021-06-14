REVV Hits Market Capitalization of $24.96 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, REVV has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $24.96 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00785615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.80 or 0.07925342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00083228 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

