Rewardiqa (REW) Tops One Day Volume of $10.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 71.6% lower against the US dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

