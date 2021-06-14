Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RXEEY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Rexel has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.5465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

