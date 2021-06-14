RH to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s FY2022 earnings at $23.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Barclays upped their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.53.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $682.52 on Monday. RH has a 12-month low of $226.82 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in RH by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

