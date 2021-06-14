Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,448 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Cassava Sciences worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

