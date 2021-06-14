Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,601 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Zuora worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zuora by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 694,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,101,000 after purchasing an additional 456,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $5,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Zuora stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

