Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of LendingClub worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after buying an additional 153,359 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LendingClub by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 748,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

LC opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.79. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

