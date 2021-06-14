Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of PROS worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,926,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PROS by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after buying an additional 228,801 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,225,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

