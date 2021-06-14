Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 141.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of GrafTech International worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 401.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,949,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $23,388,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $12.41 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

