Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of American Public Education worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Public Education by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Public Education by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $528.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

