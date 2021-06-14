Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Stride worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 765.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 78,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

