Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

RCKT opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.