Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOS opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

