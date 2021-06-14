Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,509.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INO opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $33.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,580 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

