Rhumbline Advisers Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATSG. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,644,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 32,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,826 shares of company stock worth $1,006,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATSG. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

