Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Digi International worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

DGII stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.03 million, a PE ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

