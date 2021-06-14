Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Kearny Financial worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRNY opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

