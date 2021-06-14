Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Hawkins worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

HWKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

HWKN stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.84. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. Research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

