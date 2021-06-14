Rhumbline Advisers Invests $1.83 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,463,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

Shares of UPST opened at $125.51 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

