Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,583 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $8.49 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

