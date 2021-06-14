Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $1,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $25.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.29. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

